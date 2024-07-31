Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Hello User
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 902.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 908.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at 897.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 907.8, while the low was 891. The market capitalization stood at 219,722.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 958.95 and 723.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,150 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹908.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹902.1

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 908.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 891.95 and 909.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 891.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 909.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 904.80. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have surged by 10.45% to reach 904.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months-6.5%
6 Months11.1%
YTD2.48%
1 Year10.45%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1909.75Support 1891.95
Resistance 2917.75Support 2882.15
Resistance 3927.55Support 3874.15
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 0.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7798
    Hold7777
    Sell6643
    Strong Sell3334
31 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 997 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1775 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 979 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹897.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 907.8 & 891 yesterday to end at 901.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

