Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at ₹897.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹907.8, while the low was ₹891. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,722.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹958.95 and ₹723.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,150 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹908.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹891.95 and ₹909.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹891.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 909.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹904.80. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have surged by 10.45% to reach ₹904.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|-6.5%
|6 Months
|11.1%
|YTD
|2.48%
|1 Year
|10.45%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|909.75
|Support 1
|891.95
|Resistance 2
|917.75
|Support 2
|882.15
|Resistance 3
|927.55
|Support 3
|874.15
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 0.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 979 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹907.8 & ₹891 yesterday to end at ₹901.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.