Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹902.9 and closed at ₹902.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹902.9, while the low was ₹873.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹216,190.85 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹929.8, and the 52-week low is ₹691.5. The BSE volume for the day was 82,843 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates that the current uptrend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to a peak in stock price or a reversal in the near future.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹893.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹870.1 and ₹897.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹870.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 897.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at ₹889.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 26.91%, reaching ₹889.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.63%
|3 Months
|8.38%
|6 Months
|10.31%
|YTD
|0.39%
|1 Year
|26.91%
JSW Magsure aims to achieve 50% domestic market share in FY25, Ashwani K Sharma, executive VP for JSW Steel Coated Business, said.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/jsw-magsure-coated-steel-product-seeks-to-power-renewable-energy-sector-11717062041028.html
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|897.65
|Support 1
|870.1
|Resistance 2
|913.0
|Support 2
|857.9
|Resistance 3
|925.2
|Support 3
|842.55
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 2.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹902.9 & ₹873.6 yesterday to end at ₹902.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend