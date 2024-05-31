Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 883.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 893.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at 902.9 and closed at 902.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 902.9, while the low was 873.6. The market capitalization stands at 216,190.85 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 929.8, and the 52-week low is 691.5. The BSE volume for the day was 82,843 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest decreased by -14.06%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates that the current uptrend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to a peak in stock price or a reversal in the near future.

31 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹893.7, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹883.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 893.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 870.1 and 897.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 870.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 897.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at 889.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 26.91%, reaching 889.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.63%
3 Months8.38%
6 Months10.31%
YTD0.39%
1 Year26.91%
31 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST JSW Steel's new coated steel product to power renewable energy sector

JSW Magsure aims to achieve 50% domestic market share in FY25, Ashwani K Sharma, executive VP for JSW Steel Coated Business, said.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/jsw-magsure-coated-steel-product-seeks-to-power-renewable-energy-sector-11717062041028.html

31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1897.65Support 1870.1
Resistance 2913.0Support 2857.9
Resistance 3925.2Support 3842.55
31 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9887
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2883 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

31 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹902.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 902.9 & 873.6 yesterday to end at 902.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

