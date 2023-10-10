JTL Industries share price Today Live Updates : JTL Industries sees positive gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries' stock opened at ₹226.25 and closed at ₹229.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹234.7, while the lowest was ₹226.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3936.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹241.9 and the 52-week low is ₹118.33. The BSE volume for the day was 1862 shares.
