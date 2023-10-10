Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JTL Industries share price Today Live Updates : JTL Industries sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 229.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries' stock opened at 226.25 and closed at 229.1. The highest price reached during the day was 234.7, while the lowest was 226.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3936.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 241.9 and the 52-week low is 118.33. The BSE volume for the day was 1862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST JTL Industries share price NSE Live :JTL Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹229.1

The stock price of JTL Industries is currently at 233.35, which represents a 1.86% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.25.

10 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST JTL Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for JTL Industries stock is as follows: Today's low price is 226.25 and today's high price is 234.70.

10 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST JTL Industries Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹229.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JTL Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1862. The closing price for the stock was 229.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.