JTL Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

JTL Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JTL Industries opened at ₹265.35 and closed at ₹261.2. The stock had a high of ₹267.45 and a low of ₹258. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4496.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹265.8 and the 52-week low is ₹142.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 104,132 shares.
12 Jan 2024, 11:53 AM IST
JTL Industries share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
12 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day
