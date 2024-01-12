Hello User
JTL Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 261.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.8 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries Stock Price Today

JTL Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JTL Industries opened at 265.35 and closed at 261.2. The stock had a high of 267.45 and a low of 258. The market capitalization of the company is 4496.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 265.8 and the 52-week low is 142.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 104,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 11:53 AM IST JTL Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
12 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JTL Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 104,132. The closing price for the day was 261.2.

