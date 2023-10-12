Hello User
JTL Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 232.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.85 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries opened at 234.9 and closed at 232.95. The stock reached a high of 235.8 and a low of 231.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,996.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 241.9 and the 52-week low is 118.33. The BSE volume for the day was 35,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹232.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries had a BSE volume of 35,082 shares. The closing price for the shares was 232.95.

