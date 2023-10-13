Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JTL Industries share price Today Live Updates : JTL Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 234.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.3 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries had an open price of 237.3 and a close price of 234.85. The stock reached a high of 242.15 and a low of 229.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4020.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 241.9 and 118.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST JTL Industries share price Today :JTL Industries trading at ₹236.3, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹234.85

The current stock price of JTL Industries is 236.3 with a net change of 1.45, representing a percent change of 0.62. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹234.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JTL Industries, the BSE volume was recorded at 114,756 shares. The closing price for the stock was 234.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.