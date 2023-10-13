JTL Industries share price Today Live Updates : JTL Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries had an open price of ₹237.3 and a close price of ₹234.85. The stock reached a high of ₹242.15 and a low of ₹229.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4020.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹241.9 and ₹118.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.