JTL Industries share price Today Live Updates : JTL Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 253 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.45 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries Stock Price Today

JTL Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JTL Industries opened at 251.55 and closed at 247.6. The stock reached a high of 255.9 and a low of 248 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4329.18 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 267.45 and the 52-week low is 142.75. There were a total of 140,956 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST JTL Industries Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST JTL Industries share price update :JTL Industries trading at ₹251.45, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹253

Based on the current data, the stock price of JTL Industries is 251.45. There has been a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.55.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST JTL Industries share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST JTL Industries share price Today :JTL Industries trading at ₹255.35, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹253

The stock price of JTL Industries is currently 255.35 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% and the actual increase in price is 2.35.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST JTL Industries share price Live :JTL Industries closed at ₹247.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JTL Industries on the BSE, there were a total of 140,956 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 247.6.

