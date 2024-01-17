JTL Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

JTL Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, JTL Industries opened at ₹255.35 and closed at ₹253. The stock had a high of ₹255.35 and a low of ₹239.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4192.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹267.45 and the 52-week low is ₹142.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,558 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
