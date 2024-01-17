Hello User
JTL Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JTL Industries stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 253 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245 per share. Investors should monitor JTL Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JTL Industries Stock Price Today

JTL Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, JTL Industries opened at 255.35 and closed at 253. The stock had a high of 255.35 and a low of 239.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4192.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 267.45 and the 52-week low is 142.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, JTL Industries had a BSE volume of 119,558 shares. The closing price for the stock was 253.

