Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

Jubilant Foodworks stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 558.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.