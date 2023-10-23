Hello User
Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks stock plunges as trading takes a negative turn

LIVE UPDATES
16 min read . 01:40 PM IST Trade
Jubilant Foodworks stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 526.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Jubilant Foodworks opened at 529.95 and closed at 526.9. The stock had a high of 531.15 and a low of 527.1. The market capitalization of the company is 34,900.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 627.75 and 412.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3545 shares.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹526.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 526.35 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days530.90
10 Days533.41
20 Days535.75
50 Days519.48
100 Days503.35
300 Days482.82
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Jubilant Foodworks

Top active call options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.8 (-4.12%) & 7.3 (-4.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.9 (-8.72%) & 18.6 (-1.59%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹526.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the price is 526.2, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock was 526.7 and the high price was 531.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 527.4 as against previous close of 526.45

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 528.85. The bid price stands at 527.8, while the offer price is 528.1. There is a bid quantity of 1250 and an offer quantity of 3750. The open interest for this stock is 17,665,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks527.50.60.11627.75412.234743.73
Devyani International195.7-0.2-0.1227.75134.0523581.09
Westlife Development923.6-8.4-0.91024.55639.614402.26
Sapphire Foods India1409.20.350.021565.31102.18954.41
Restaurant Brands Asia118.05-1.15-0.96137.8583.715838.21
23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹527.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 527.25 with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was 527.1, while the high price reached 531.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Jubilant Foodworks

Top active call options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.55 (-5.99%) & 7.1 (-7.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 490.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.65 (+1.32%) & 6.25 (+1.63%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6667
Buy8899
Hold8889
Sell4435
Strong Sell3332
23 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹528.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 528.5. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks528.01.10.21627.75412.234776.67
Devyani International197.51.60.82227.75134.0523797.99
Westlife Development923.0-9.0-0.971024.55639.614392.91
Sapphire Foods India1402.35-6.5-0.461565.31102.18910.89
Restaurant Brands Asia117.6-1.6-1.34137.8583.715815.96
23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 527.4 as against previous close of 526.45

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 529.5. The bid price stands at 528.8, while the offer price is 529.2. The offer quantity is 1250, and the bid quantity is also 1250. The stock has an open interest of 17773750.

23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was 527.1, while the high price reached 531.15.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹529.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 529.2, with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.44. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.3 points, or 0.44%, compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Jubilant Foodworks

Top active call options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.25 (+6.74%) & 8.25 (+7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.75 (+0.79%) & 10.0 (+2.56%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks529.22.30.44627.75412.234855.7
Devyani International196.60.70.36227.75134.0523689.54
Westlife Development923.0-9.0-0.971024.55639.614392.91
Sapphire Foods India1408.5-0.35-0.021565.31102.18949.97
Restaurant Brands Asia117.65-1.55-1.3137.8583.715818.43
23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹528.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹526.9

The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 528.75, which has increased by 0.35% or 1.85 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price. However, without further context or analysis, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

Jubilant Foodworks stock reached a low of 527.1 and a high of 531.15 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 527.4 as against previous close of 526.45

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 529.65. The bid price is 528.8 and the offer price is 529.15. There is an offer quantity of 1250 and a bid quantity of 2500. The open interest for the stock is 17701250.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed at ₹526.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a volume of 3545 shares and closed at a price of 526.9.

