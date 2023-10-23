Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks stock plunges as trading takes a negative turn

Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹526.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹526.9 The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹526.35 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 530.90 10 Days 533.41 20 Days 535.75 50 Days 519.48 100 Days 503.35 300 Days 482.82 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Jubilant Foodworks Top active call options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.8 (-4.12%) & ₹7.3 (-4.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Jubilant Foodworks at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.9 (-8.72%) & ₹18.6 (-1.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates

Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jubilant Foodworks 527.5 0.6 0.11 627.75 412.2 34743.73 Devyani International 195.7 -0.2 -0.1 227.75 134.05 23581.09 Westlife Development 923.6 -8.4 -0.9 1024.55 639.6 14402.26 Sapphire Foods India 1409.2 0.35 0.02 1565.3 1102.1 8954.41 Restaurant Brands Asia 118.05 -1.15 -0.96 137.85 83.71 5838.21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 7 Buy 8 8 9 9 Hold 8 8 8 9 Sell 4 4 3 5 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates