Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks closed today at 508.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's 528.4

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 528.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Foodworks

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks opened at 523 and closed at 525.25. The stock had a high of 538.6 and a low of 522.25. The market capitalization of Jubilant Foodworks is 34,715.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 627.75 and its 52-week low is 412.2. On the BSE, there was a volume of 155,049 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed today at ₹508.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Today, the closing price of Jubilant Foodworks stock was 508.6, which represents a percent change of -3.75. This means that the stock price decreased by 3.75% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -19.8. Yesterday's closing price was 528.4.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks508.6-19.8-3.75627.75412.233498.89
Devyani International184.15-6.45-3.38227.75134.0522189.36
Westlife Development870.05-27.75-3.091024.55639.613567.23
Sapphire Foods India1375.524.451.811565.31102.18740.28
Restaurant Brands Asia113.20.20.18137.8583.715598.36
26 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jubilant Foodworks reached a low of 495.2 and a high of 517.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 511.2 as against previous close of 529.95

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.75. The bid price stands at 507.05 with a bid quantity of 1250. On the other hand, the offer price is 507.35 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for the stock is 5915000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 412.10 and a 52-week high price of 627.80.

26 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.05, down -4.42% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 505.05, which represents a decrease of 4.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -23.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks506.1-22.3-4.22627.75412.233334.22
Devyani International183.45-7.15-3.75227.75134.0522105.02
Westlife Development889.0-8.8-0.981024.55639.613862.73
Sapphire Foods India1330.0-21.05-1.561565.31102.18451.16
Restaurant Brands Asia113.150.150.13137.8583.715595.88
26 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.6, down -4.31% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 505.6, with a percent change of -4.31 and a net change of -22.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold this stock may have incurred a loss due to the decrease in price. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider their investment strategy accordingly.

26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jubilant Foodworks reached a low of 495.2 and a high of 517.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 511.2 as against previous close of 529.95

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 506.35, while the offer price is 506.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1250. The open interest stands at 6178750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.35, down -4.36% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 505.35, with a percent change of -4.36 and a net change of -23.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.36% and the price has dropped by 23.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days529.55
10 Days532.24
20 Days535.49
50 Days519.96
100 Days503.73
300 Days482.50
26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹506.25, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock price is currently at 506.25, with a percent change of -4.19 and a net change of -22.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.19% and a decrease of 22.15.

26 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Jubilant Foodworks stock reached a low of 495.2 and a high of 517.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 511.2 as against previous close of 529.95

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 504.8. The bid price stands at 506.0, with a bid quantity of 3750. The offer price is slightly higher at 506.2, with an offer quantity of 1250. The stock has an open interest of 6290000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks504.8-23.6-4.47627.75412.233248.6
Devyani International183.55-7.05-3.7227.75134.0522117.07
Westlife Development862.35-35.45-3.951024.55639.613447.16
Sapphire Foods India1320.0-31.05-2.31565.31102.18387.62
Restaurant Brands Asia114.81.81.59137.8583.715677.48
26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.1, down -4.41% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock has seen a significant decrease in price, with a 4.41% decline and a net change of -23.3. The current price of the stock is 505.1. This suggests that there may be negative sentiment or factors affecting the stock, leading to a decrease in its value. Investors should closely monitor any news or developments that could impact Jubilant Foodworks and its stock price in the future.

26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy88911
Hold8888
Sell4434
Strong Sell3333
26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jubilant Foodworks reached a low of 495.2 and a high of 517.85 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹500.05, down -5.37% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock is currently priced at 500.05, representing a decrease of 5.37% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -28.35.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks504.0-24.4-4.62627.75412.233195.91
Devyani International184.85-5.75-3.02227.75134.0522273.71
Westlife Development859.35-38.45-4.281024.55639.613400.37
Sapphire Foods India1307.95-43.1-3.191565.31102.18311.05
Restaurant Brands Asia112.65-0.35-0.31137.8583.715571.15
26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 511.2 as against previous close of 529.95

Jubilant Foodworks, with a spot price of 504.3, has a bid price of 504.7 and an offer price of 505.0. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 5606250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹502.75, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a 4.85% decrease, with a net change of -25.65. The current price of the stock is 502.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks499.7-28.7-5.43627.75412.232912.69
Devyani International185.3-5.3-2.78227.75134.0522327.93
Westlife Development871.65-26.15-2.911024.55639.613592.18
Sapphire Foods India1305.05-46.0-3.41565.31102.18292.62
Restaurant Brands Asia110.45-2.55-2.26137.8583.715462.35
26 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹499.1, down -5.55% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 499.1 and it has experienced a percent change of -5.55, resulting in a net change of -29.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.55% and a decrease in value by 29.3 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock for the day was 495.2, while the high price reached was 517.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 511.2 as against previous close of 529.95

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 502. The bid price and offer price are 502.75 and 502.9 respectively. The bid quantity is 1250 and the offer quantity is 2500. The open interest for the stock is 5880000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹501.25, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a decrease in price by 5.14%, resulting in a net change of -27.15. The current stock price stands at 501.25.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months17.76%
6 Months19.1%
YTD3.53%
1 Year-10.53%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹508.35, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the price is 508.35, which represents a decrease of 3.79% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -20.05. This suggests that there has been a significant decline in the stock's value. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in Jubilant Foodworks as the stock has experienced a notable decrease.

26 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed at ₹525.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a BSE volume of 155,049 shares. The stock closed at a price of 525.25.

