Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks closed today at 508.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's 528.4

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks opened at ₹523 and closed at ₹525.25. The stock had a high of ₹538.6 and a low of ₹522.25. The market capitalization of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹34,715.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹627.75 and its 52-week low is ₹412.2. On the BSE, there was a volume of 155,049 shares traded.
Today, the closing price of Jubilant Foodworks stock was ₹508.6, which represents a percent change of -3.75. This means that the stock price decreased by 3.75% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -19.8. Yesterday's closing price was ₹528.4.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|508.6
|-19.8
|-3.75
|627.75
|412.2
|33498.89
|Devyani International
|184.15
|-6.45
|-3.38
|227.75
|134.05
|22189.36
|Westlife Development
|870.05
|-27.75
|-3.09
|1024.55
|639.6
|13567.23
|Sapphire Foods India
|1375.5
|24.45
|1.81
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8740.28
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.2
|0.2
|0.18
|137.85
|83.71
|5598.36
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.75. The bid price stands at 507.05 with a bid quantity of 1250. On the other hand, the offer price is 507.35 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for the stock is 5915000.
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 412.10 and a 52-week high price of 627.80.
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹505.05, which represents a decrease of 4.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -23.35.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|506.1
|-22.3
|-4.22
|627.75
|412.2
|33334.22
|Devyani International
|183.45
|-7.15
|-3.75
|227.75
|134.05
|22105.02
|Westlife Development
|889.0
|-8.8
|-0.98
|1024.55
|639.6
|13862.73
|Sapphire Foods India
|1330.0
|-21.05
|-1.56
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8451.16
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.15
|0.15
|0.13
|137.85
|83.71
|5595.88
The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is ₹505.6, with a percent change of -4.31 and a net change of -22.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold this stock may have incurred a loss due to the decrease in price. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider their investment strategy accordingly.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 506.35, while the offer price is 506.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1250. The open interest stands at 6178750.
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹505.35, with a percent change of -4.36 and a net change of -23.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.36% and the price has dropped by ₹23.05.
|5 Days
|529.55
|10 Days
|532.24
|20 Days
|535.49
|50 Days
|519.96
|100 Days
|503.73
|300 Days
|482.50
Jubilant Foodworks stock price is currently at ₹506.25, with a percent change of -4.19 and a net change of -22.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.19% and a decrease of ₹22.15.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 504.8. The bid price stands at 506.0, with a bid quantity of 3750. The offer price is slightly higher at 506.2, with an offer quantity of 1250. The stock has an open interest of 6290000.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|504.8
|-23.6
|-4.47
|627.75
|412.2
|33248.6
|Devyani International
|183.55
|-7.05
|-3.7
|227.75
|134.05
|22117.07
|Westlife Development
|862.35
|-35.45
|-3.95
|1024.55
|639.6
|13447.16
|Sapphire Foods India
|1320.0
|-31.05
|-2.3
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8387.62
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|114.8
|1.8
|1.59
|137.85
|83.71
|5677.48
Jubilant Foodworks stock has seen a significant decrease in price, with a 4.41% decline and a net change of -23.3. The current price of the stock is ₹505.1. This suggests that there may be negative sentiment or factors affecting the stock, leading to a decrease in its value. Investors should closely monitor any news or developments that could impact Jubilant Foodworks and its stock price in the future.
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|11
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Jubilant Foodworks stock is currently priced at ₹500.05, representing a decrease of 5.37% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -28.35.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|504.0
|-24.4
|-4.62
|627.75
|412.2
|33195.91
|Devyani International
|184.85
|-5.75
|-3.02
|227.75
|134.05
|22273.71
|Westlife Development
|859.35
|-38.45
|-4.28
|1024.55
|639.6
|13400.37
|Sapphire Foods India
|1307.95
|-43.1
|-3.19
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8311.05
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|112.65
|-0.35
|-0.31
|137.85
|83.71
|5571.15
Jubilant Foodworks, with a spot price of 504.3, has a bid price of 504.7 and an offer price of 505.0. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 5606250.
Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a 4.85% decrease, with a net change of -25.65. The current price of the stock is ₹502.75.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|499.7
|-28.7
|-5.43
|627.75
|412.2
|32912.69
|Devyani International
|185.3
|-5.3
|-2.78
|227.75
|134.05
|22327.93
|Westlife Development
|871.65
|-26.15
|-2.91
|1024.55
|639.6
|13592.18
|Sapphire Foods India
|1305.05
|-46.0
|-3.4
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8292.62
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|110.45
|-2.55
|-2.26
|137.85
|83.71
|5462.35
The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is ₹499.1 and it has experienced a percent change of -5.55, resulting in a net change of -29.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.55% and a decrease in value by 29.3 points.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 502. The bid price and offer price are 502.75 and 502.9 respectively. The bid quantity is 1250 and the offer quantity is 2500. The open interest for the stock is 5880000.
Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a decrease in price by 5.14%, resulting in a net change of -27.15. The current stock price stands at ₹501.25.
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|17.76%
|6 Months
|19.1%
|YTD
|3.53%
|1 Year
|-10.53%
The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the price is ₹508.35, which represents a decrease of 3.79% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -20.05. This suggests that there has been a significant decline in the stock's value. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in Jubilant Foodworks as the stock has experienced a notable decrease.
On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a BSE volume of 155,049 shares. The stock closed at a price of ₹525.25.
