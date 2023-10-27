Hello User
Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks closed today at 505.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's 505.9

19 min read . 27 Oct 2023

19 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 505.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks, the parent company of Domino's Pizza in India, had a positive trading day on the last day, with an open price of 511 and a close price of 528.4. The stock reached a high of 517.85 and a low of 495.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 33,487.76 crore. In the past year, the stock has seen a high of 627.75 and a low of 412.2. The BSE volume for the day was 392,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks closed today at ₹505.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹505.9

Jubilant Foodworks stock closed at 505.05, representing a decrease of 0.17% or a net change of -0.85. The previous day's closing price was 505.9.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jubilant Foodworks reached a low price of 501.9 and a high price of 511.45 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 498.4 as against previous close of 499.4

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 504.15. The bid price is 496.55 with a bid quantity of 1250. The offer price is 496.9 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest stands at 22,641,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.5, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 505.5 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.4. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% with a decrease of 0.4 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹506.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 506.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a minor upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 498.4 as against previous close of 499.4

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 506. The bid price is 500.25 and the offer price is 500.6. The offer quantity is 1250 shares and the bid quantity is also 1250 shares. The open interest for Jubilant Foodworks is 22,315,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.6, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 505.6. It has experienced a small decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.3.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days528.10
10 Days532.06
20 Days534.85
50 Days520.69
100 Days504.18
300 Days482.59
27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock is 504.35, while the high price is 511.45.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 505.3, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% or 0.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small decline in value.

Click here for Jubilant Foodworks AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 498.4 as against previous close of 499.4

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.7. The bid price is 500.25 and the offer price is 500.65. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for the stock is 22,137,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.5, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 505.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 498.4 as against previous close of 499.4

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.15. The bid price is 499.1 and the offer price is 499.5. The offer quantity is 3750 and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest is at 22068750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505.4, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that its price is 505.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was 504.35, while the high price reached was 511.45.

27 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹505, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹505.9

The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 505, which has experienced a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 points in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the value of Jubilant Foodworks stock.

Click here for Jubilant Foodworks Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jubilant Foodworks507.11.20.24627.75412.233400.09
Devyani International188.44.252.31227.75134.0522701.47
Westlife Development827.2-52.2-5.941024.55639.612899.04
Sapphire Foods India1332.4-18.55-1.371565.31102.18466.41
Restaurant Brands Asia115.452.251.99137.8583.715709.63
27 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price NSE Live :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹506.5, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹505.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 506.5, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

27 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks October futures opened at 498.4 as against previous close of 499.4

Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 506.85. The bid price is 501.5 with a bid quantity of 1250, while the offer price is 502.0 with an offer quantity of 3750. The stock has an open interest of 22085000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was 505.9, while the high price reached 511.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price update :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹508.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹528.4

The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is 508.6 and has experienced a percent change of -3.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, which means the stock has decreased by 19.8.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months12.8%
6 Months13.74%
YTD-0.98%
1 Year-14.42%
27 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹508.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹528.4

Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.75 and a net change of -19.8.

27 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed at ₹528.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a BSE volume of 392,818 shares. The closing price of the stock was 528.4.

