Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks closed today at 505.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's 505.9

Jubilant Foodworks, the parent company of Domino's Pizza in India, had a positive trading day on the last day, with an open price of ₹511 and a close price of ₹528.4. The stock reached a high of ₹517.85 and a low of ₹495.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 33,487.76 crore. In the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹627.75 and a low of ₹412.2. The BSE volume for the day was 392,818 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jubilant Foodworks stock closed at ₹505.05, representing a decrease of 0.17% or a net change of -0.85. The previous day's closing price was ₹505.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.05
|-0.85
|-0.17
|627.75
|412.2
|33265.07
|Devyani International
|188.15
|4.0
|2.17
|227.75
|134.05
|22671.35
|Westlife Development
|820.35
|-59.05
|-6.71
|1024.55
|639.6
|12792.22
|Sapphire Foods India
|1287.65
|-63.3
|-4.69
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8182.06
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.45
|0.25
|0.22
|137.85
|83.71
|5610.72
The stock of Jubilant Foodworks reached a low price of ₹501.9 and a high price of ₹511.45 for the day.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 504.15. The bid price is 496.55 with a bid quantity of 1250. The offer price is 496.9 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest stands at 22,641,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹505.5 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.4. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% with a decrease of 0.4 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.9
|0.0
|0.0
|627.75
|412.2
|33321.05
|Devyani International
|188.4
|4.25
|2.31
|227.75
|134.05
|22701.47
|Westlife Development
|825.45
|-53.95
|-6.13
|1024.55
|639.6
|12871.75
|Sapphire Foods India
|1299.6
|-51.35
|-3.8
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8257.99
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.4
|0.2
|0.18
|137.85
|83.71
|5608.25
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹506.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a minor upward trend.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 506. The bid price is 500.25 and the offer price is 500.6. The offer quantity is 1250 shares and the bid quantity is also 1250 shares. The open interest for Jubilant Foodworks is 22,315,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹505.6. It has experienced a small decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.3.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|528.10
|10 Days
|532.06
|20 Days
|534.85
|50 Days
|520.69
|100 Days
|504.18
|300 Days
|482.59
The current day's low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock is ₹504.35, while the high price is ₹511.45.
The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is ₹505.3, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% or 0.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small decline in value.
Click here for Jubilant Foodworks AGM
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.7. The bid price is 500.25 and the offer price is 500.65. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for the stock is 22,137,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jubilant Foodworks
|506.25
|0.35
|0.07
|627.75
|412.2
|33344.1
|Devyani International
|188.1
|3.95
|2.14
|227.75
|134.05
|22665.32
|Westlife Development
|826.8
|-52.6
|-5.98
|1024.55
|639.6
|12892.8
|Sapphire Foods India
|1321.3
|-29.65
|-2.19
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8395.88
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.2
|0.0
|0.0
|137.85
|83.71
|5598.36
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹505.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 505.15. The bid price is 499.1 and the offer price is 499.5. The offer quantity is 3750 and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest is at 22068750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that its price is ₹505.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.4
|-0.5
|-0.1
|627.75
|412.2
|33288.12
|Devyani International
|188.0
|3.85
|2.09
|227.75
|134.05
|22653.27
|Westlife Development
|832.8
|-46.6
|-5.3
|1024.55
|639.6
|12986.36
|Sapphire Foods India
|1332.65
|-18.3
|-1.35
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8468.0
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|114.7
|1.5
|1.33
|137.85
|83.71
|5672.54
The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was ₹504.35, while the high price reached was ₹511.45.
The current data for Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is ₹505, which has experienced a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 points in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the value of Jubilant Foodworks stock.
Click here for Jubilant Foodworks Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jubilant Foodworks
|507.1
|1.2
|0.24
|627.75
|412.2
|33400.09
|Devyani International
|188.4
|4.25
|2.31
|227.75
|134.05
|22701.47
|Westlife Development
|827.2
|-52.2
|-5.94
|1024.55
|639.6
|12899.04
|Sapphire Foods India
|1332.4
|-18.55
|-1.37
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8466.41
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|115.45
|2.25
|1.99
|137.85
|83.71
|5709.63
As of the current data, the stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹506.5, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at a spot price of 506.85. The bid price is 501.5 with a bid quantity of 1250, while the offer price is 502.0 with an offer quantity of 3750. The stock has an open interest of 22085000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Jubilant Foodworks stock today was ₹505.9, while the high price reached ₹511.45.
The current data of Jubilant Foodworks stock shows that the stock price is ₹508.6 and has experienced a percent change of -3.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹19.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|3 Months
|12.8%
|6 Months
|13.74%
|YTD
|-0.98%
|1 Year
|-14.42%
Jubilant Foodworks stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.75 and a net change of -19.8.
On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a BSE volume of 392,818 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹528.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!