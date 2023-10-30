Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks opened at ₹508.55 and closed at ₹505.9. The stock reached a high of ₹511.45 and a low of ₹501.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,254.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹627.75, while the 52-week low is ₹412.2. The BSE volume for the day was 54,703 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.67%
|3 Months
|9.66%
|6 Months
|13.11%
|YTD
|-1.18%
|1 Year
|-14.82%
Jubilant Foodworks stock is currently priced at ₹497.8. The stock has experienced a 1.44% decrease in value, with a net change of -7.25.
