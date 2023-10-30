Hello User
Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 505.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Foodworks

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks opened at 508.55 and closed at 505.9. The stock reached a high of 511.45 and a low of 501.9. The market capitalization of the company is 33,254.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 627.75, while the 52-week low is 412.2. The BSE volume for the day was 54,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.67%
3 Months9.66%
6 Months13.11%
YTD-1.18%
1 Year-14.82%
30 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹497.8, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹505.05

Jubilant Foodworks stock is currently priced at 497.8. The stock has experienced a 1.44% decrease in value, with a net change of -7.25.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed at ₹505.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks recorded a volume of 54,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 505.9.

