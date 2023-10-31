Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Jubilant Foodworks opened at ₹486.05 and closed at ₹505.05. The stock reached a high of ₹503.4 and a low of ₹486.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,562.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹627.75 and ₹412.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 81,505 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.16%
|3 Months
|7.25%
|6 Months
|10.77%
|YTD
|-3.23%
|1 Year
|-16.77%
The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹495.45, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
