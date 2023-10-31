Hello User
Jubilant Foodworks share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Foodworks Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 494.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Foodworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Foodworks

On the last day, Jubilant Foodworks opened at 486.05 and closed at 505.05. The stock reached a high of 503.4 and a low of 486.05. The market capitalization of the company is 32,562.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 627.75 and 412.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 81,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.16%
3 Months7.25%
6 Months10.77%
YTD-3.23%
1 Year-16.77%
31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Today :Jubilant Foodworks trading at ₹495.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹494.55

The current stock price of Jubilant Foodworks is 495.45, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jubilant Foodworks share price Live :Jubilant Foodworks closed at ₹505.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Foodworks had a volume of 81,505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 505.05.

