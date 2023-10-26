Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Pharmova closed today at 339.95, up 2.89% from yesterday's 330.4

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova opened at ₹362.75 and closed at ₹358.65. The stock reached a high of ₹368.85 and a low of ₹324.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,231.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹484.55 and the 52-week low is ₹268.8. The BSE volume for the day was 56,087 shares.
Jubilant Pharmova's stock closed today at ₹339.95, marking a percent change of 2.89 and a net change of 9.55 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹330.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|985.65
|-7.35
|-0.74
|1138.85
|575.0
|7481.35
|FDC
|351.9
|-4.4
|-1.23
|428.0
|245.0
|5838.38
|Jubilant Pharmova
|339.95
|9.55
|2.89
|484.55
|268.8
|5407.64
|Marksans Pharma
|104.95
|3.5
|3.45
|122.5
|47.25
|4755.95
|Aarti Drugs
|479.9
|21.75
|4.75
|645.0
|310.8
|4443.87
The current day's high for Jubilant Pharmova stock is ₹344, while the low is ₹319.3.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd stock's 52-week low price is 268.90 and the 52-week high price is 485.10.
Jubilant Pharmova stock is currently trading at ₹336.8. It has seen a 1.94% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹331.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, implying that the stock price has risen by this amount.
Today, Jubilant Pharmova stock had a low price of ₹319.3 and a high price of ₹343.2.
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹333.8, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or future outlook of the stock. Investors should consider conducting further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|398.21
|10 Days
|406.11
|20 Days
|417.03
|50 Days
|436.69
|100 Days
|408.53
|300 Days
|366.12
The current day's high price for Jubilant Pharmova stock is ₹343.2, while the low price is ₹319.3.
Jubilant Pharmova stock is currently priced at ₹335.05, showing a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that its price is ₹334, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 1.09% from its previous value, with a net increase of 3.6 points.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova reached a low of ₹319.3 and a high of ₹343.2 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹328.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.85 in the stock price.
The Jubilant Pharmova stock had a low price of ₹319.3 and a high price of ₹343.2 for the day.
The current data for Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is ₹330.55. There has been a 0.05% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
The current data of Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the stock price is ₹332.9. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.
The current day's high for Jubilant Pharmova stock is ₹343.2, while the low is ₹319.3.
The current data for Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the stock price is ₹328.45 with a percent change of -0.59. The net change is -1.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-20.87%
|3 Months
|-5.8%
|6 Months
|9.46%
|YTD
|-11.7%
|1 Year
|-1.72%
The current data shows that the stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹329.1. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.3 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jubilant Pharmova on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 56,087 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹358.65.
