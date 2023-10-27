comScore
Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Pharmova closed today at ₹396.15, up 16.53% from yesterday's ₹339.95

13 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 16.53 %. The stock closed at 339.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Pharmova stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant PharmovaPremium
Jubilant Pharmova

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova had an open price of 333.35 and a close price of 330.4. The stock had a high of 344 and a low of 319.3. The company has a market capitalization of 5,383.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 484.55 and the 52-week low is 268.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34:05 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova closed today at ₹396.15, up 16.53% from yesterday's ₹339.95

Jubilant Pharmova's stock had a significant increase in value today, with the closing price at 396.15. This represents a percent change of 16.53 and a net change of 56.2 from the previous day's closing price of 339.95. Overall, the stock experienced a notable upward movement.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15:34 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Glenmark Life Sciences630.014.052.28675.0369.07719.21
FDC364.011.13.15428.0245.06039.13
Jubilant Pharmova396.1556.216.53484.55268.86301.62
Marksans Pharma103.3-1.65-1.57122.547.254681.18
Strides Pharma Science502.926.955.66549.0268.44541.32
27 Oct 2023, 05:35:26 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova reached a low of 337.5 and a high of 407.9 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:00:03 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹375.95, up 10.59% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 10.59% or 36. This means that the stock price has risen from 339.95 to 375.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39:15 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Glenmark Life Sciences625.09.051.47675.0369.07657.95
FDC361.358.452.39428.0245.05995.16
Jubilant Pharmova374.434.4510.13484.55268.85955.64
Marksans Pharma103.6-1.35-1.29122.547.254694.78
Strides Pharma Science493.2517.33.63549.0268.44454.18
27 Oct 2023, 02:38:13 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price update :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹374.85, up 10.27% from yesterday's ₹339.95

Jubilant Pharmova stock is currently trading at 374.85. It has seen a significant increase of 10.27%, resulting in a net change of 34.9.

27 Oct 2023, 02:19:37 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jubilant Pharmova stock for the current day is 337.5, while the high price is 358.

27 Oct 2023, 01:46:47 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹353.55, up 4% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The current data of Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is 353.55, with a percent change of 4 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 4%, resulting in a net gain of 13.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34:02 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days380.96
10 Days397.02
20 Days412.42
50 Days434.28
100 Days408.54
300 Days365.90
27 Oct 2023, 01:25:15 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

Jubilant Pharmova stock reached a low of 337.5 and a high of 356.8 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:09:57 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price NSE Live :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹354.45, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 4.27%, resulting in a net change of 14.5. The current stock price is 354.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59:12 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36:34 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Glenmark Life Sciences625.09.051.47675.0369.07657.95
FDC362.69.72.75428.0245.06015.9
Jubilant Pharmova353.9514.04.12484.55268.85630.34
Marksans Pharma103.75-1.2-1.14122.547.254701.57
Strides Pharma Science482.76.751.42549.0268.44358.91
27 Oct 2023, 12:25:46 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹353.75, up 4.06% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is 353.75, which represents a 4.06% increase from the previous trading day. This indicates positive investor sentiment towards the company. The net change in the stock price is 13.8, suggesting a significant uptick in value. Overall, the stock is performing well in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:18 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jubilant Pharmova stock is 337.5, while the high price is 356.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40:58 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price NSE Live :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹353.7, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is 353.7, which represents a percent change of 4.04. The net change in the stock price is 13.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39:14 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Glenmark Life Sciences621.956.00.97675.0369.07620.58
FDC366.313.43.8428.0245.06077.29
Jubilant Pharmova354.214.254.19484.55268.85634.32
Marksans Pharma104.15-0.8-0.76122.547.254719.7
Strides Pharma Science481.855.91.24549.0268.44351.24
27 Oct 2023, 11:21:48 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

The Jubilant Pharmova stock reached a low of 337.5 and a high of 356.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18:11 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price update :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹352.7, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 3.75%, resulting in a net change of 12.75 rupees. The current stock price is at 352.7.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:10 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Glenmark Life Sciences617.651.70.28675.0369.07567.89
FDC360.657.752.2428.0245.05983.55
Jubilant Pharmova354.6514.74.32484.55268.85641.48
Marksans Pharma104.3-0.65-0.62122.547.254726.5
Strides Pharma Science481.255.31.11549.0268.44345.82
27 Oct 2023, 10:34:13 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹352.75, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹339.95

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 3.77% or 12.8. The current price of the stock is 352.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13:22 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova reached a low of 337.5 and a high of 354.2 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:31 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price update :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹339.95, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹330.4

The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is currently at 339.95, with a percent change of 2.89 and a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.89% or 9.55. It suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects, potentially due to positive news or financial performance. However, further analysis is needed to determine the underlying reasons for this change and to assess the long-term outlook for the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:38:50 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.05%
3 Months-2.67%
6 Months12.82%
YTD-9.35%
1 Year0.89%
27 Oct 2023, 09:05:39 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹339.95, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹330.4

The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is 339.95, which represents a 2.89% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.55. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum, with an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:02:37 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova closed at ₹330.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Jubilant Pharmova had a trading volume of 37,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 330.4.

