Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Pharmova closed today at 396.15, up 16.53% from yesterday's 339.95

Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova closed today at ₹396.15, up 16.53% from yesterday's ₹339.95 Jubilant Pharmova's stock had a significant increase in value today, with the closing price at ₹396.15. This represents a percent change of 16.53 and a net change of 56.2 from the previous day's closing price of ₹339.95. Overall, the stock experienced a notable upward movement.

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Glenmark Life Sciences 630.0 14.05 2.28 675.0 369.0 7719.21 FDC 364.0 11.1 3.15 428.0 245.0 6039.13 Jubilant Pharmova 396.15 56.2 16.53 484.55 268.8 6301.62 Marksans Pharma 103.3 -1.65 -1.57 122.5 47.25 4681.18 Strides Pharma Science 502.9 26.95 5.66 549.0 268.4 4541.32 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 380.96 10 Days 397.02 20 Days 412.42 50 Days 434.28 100 Days 408.54 300 Days 365.90

Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -17.05% 3 Months -2.67% 6 Months 12.82% YTD -9.35% 1 Year 0.89%

