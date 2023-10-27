Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Jubilant Pharmova closed today at 396.15, up 16.53% from yesterday's 339.95

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova had an open price of ₹333.35 and a close price of ₹330.4. The stock had a high of ₹344 and a low of ₹319.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5,383.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹484.55 and the 52-week low is ₹268.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,108 shares.
Jubilant Pharmova's stock had a significant increase in value today, with the closing price at ₹396.15. This represents a percent change of 16.53 and a net change of 56.2 from the previous day's closing price of ₹339.95. Overall, the stock experienced a notable upward movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|630.0
|14.05
|2.28
|675.0
|369.0
|7719.21
|FDC
|364.0
|11.1
|3.15
|428.0
|245.0
|6039.13
|Jubilant Pharmova
|396.15
|56.2
|16.53
|484.55
|268.8
|6301.62
|Marksans Pharma
|103.3
|-1.65
|-1.57
|122.5
|47.25
|4681.18
|Strides Pharma Science
|502.9
|26.95
|5.66
|549.0
|268.4
|4541.32
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova reached a low of ₹337.5 and a high of ₹407.9 on the current day.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 10.59% or ₹36. This means that the stock price has risen from ₹339.95 to ₹375.95.
Jubilant Pharmova stock is currently trading at ₹374.85. It has seen a significant increase of 10.27%, resulting in a net change of 34.9.
The low price of Jubilant Pharmova stock for the current day is ₹337.5, while the high price is ₹358.
The current data of Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is ₹353.55, with a percent change of 4 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 4%, resulting in a net gain of 13.6.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|380.96
|10 Days
|397.02
|20 Days
|412.42
|50 Days
|434.28
|100 Days
|408.54
|300 Days
|365.90
Jubilant Pharmova stock reached a low of ₹337.5 and a high of ₹356.8 today.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 4.27%, resulting in a net change of ₹14.5. The current stock price is ₹354.45.
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹353.75, which represents a 4.06% increase from the previous trading day. This indicates positive investor sentiment towards the company. The net change in the stock price is ₹13.8, suggesting a significant uptick in value. Overall, the stock is performing well in the market.
The current day's low price of Jubilant Pharmova stock is ₹337.5, while the high price is ₹356.8.
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹353.7, which represents a percent change of 4.04. The net change in the stock price is 13.75.
The Jubilant Pharmova stock reached a low of ₹337.5 and a high of ₹356.8 on the current day.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 3.75%, resulting in a net change of 12.75 rupees. The current stock price is at ₹352.7.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 3.77% or ₹12.8. The current price of the stock is ₹352.75.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova reached a low of ₹337.5 and a high of ₹354.2 for the current day.
The stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is currently at ₹339.95, with a percent change of 2.89 and a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.89% or ₹9.55. It suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects, potentially due to positive news or financial performance. However, further analysis is needed to determine the underlying reasons for this change and to assess the long-term outlook for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.05%
|3 Months
|-2.67%
|6 Months
|12.82%
|YTD
|-9.35%
|1 Year
|0.89%
The current stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹339.95, which represents a 2.89% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.55. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum, with an increase in value.
On the last day, Jubilant Pharmova had a trading volume of 37,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹330.4.
