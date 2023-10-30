Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Pharmova's Stock Takes a Hit Despite Positive Outlook

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova opened at ₹345 and closed at ₹339.95. The stock reached a high of ₹407.9 and a low of ₹337.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,273.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹484.55 and the 52-week low is ₹268.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 281,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|8.12%
|6 Months
|27.43%
|YTD
|6.0%
|1 Year
|13.99%
The current data of Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is ₹391.35, which represents a decrease of 1.21%. The net change is -4.8, indicating a decline in the stock value.
The current data for Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is ₹386.25 with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -9.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.5% and the net change is a decrease of 9.9 points.
On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova had a volume of 281,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹339.95.
