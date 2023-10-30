Hello User
Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Pharmova's Stock Takes a Hit Despite Positive Outlook

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 396.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Pharmova stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Pharmova

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova opened at 345 and closed at 339.95. The stock reached a high of 407.9 and a low of 337.5. The company has a market capitalization of 6,273.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 484.55 and the 52-week low is 268.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 281,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months8.12%
6 Months27.43%
YTD6.0%
1 Year13.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price NSE Live :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹391.35, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹396.15

The current data of Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is 391.35, which represents a decrease of 1.21%. The net change is -4.8, indicating a decline in the stock value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹386.25, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹396.15

The current data for Jubilant Pharmova stock shows that the price is 386.25 with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -9.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.5% and the net change is a decrease of 9.9 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova closed at ₹339.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova had a volume of 281,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 339.95.

