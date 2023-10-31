Hello User
Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Pharmova's Joy Dashed as Shares Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 381.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jubilant Pharmova stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jubilant Pharmova

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova's stock opened at 386.25 and closed at 396.15. The high for the day was 394.15 and the low was 379.95. The market capitalization of the company is 6053.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 484.55 and the 52-week low is 268.8. The BSE volume for the day was 96,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.74%
3 Months4.81%
6 Months22.26%
YTD1.71%
1 Year2.6%
31 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price Today :Jubilant Pharmova trading at ₹377.8, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹381.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is 377.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -3.75, implying a decline in the stock's value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Jubilant Pharmova share price Live :Jubilant Pharmova closed at ₹396.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jubilant Pharmova on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 96,357 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 396.15.

