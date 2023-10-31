Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Pharmova's Joy Dashed as Shares Plummet

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova's stock opened at ₹386.25 and closed at ₹396.15. The high for the day was ₹394.15 and the low was ₹379.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6053.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹484.55 and the 52-week low is ₹268.8. The BSE volume for the day was 96,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.