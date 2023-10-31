Jubilant Pharmova share price Today Live Updates : Pharmova's Joy Dashed as Shares Plummet

On the last day of trading, Jubilant Pharmova's stock opened at ₹386.25 and closed at ₹396.15. The high for the day was ₹394.15 and the low was ₹379.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6053.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹484.55 and the 52-week low is ₹268.8. The BSE volume for the day was 96,357 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|3 Months
|4.81%
|6 Months
|22.26%
|YTD
|1.71%
|1 Year
|2.6%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹377.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -3.75, implying a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Jubilant Pharmova on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 96,357 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹396.15.
