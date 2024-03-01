Hello User
JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 9.74 %. The stock closed at 397.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the open price was 407, the close price was 397.3, with a high of 437 and a low of 405.5. The market cap stood at 9701.1 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 397.3, while the low was at 361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 502,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today :JUNIPER HOTELS trading at ₹436, up 9.74% from yesterday's ₹397.3

Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at 436, with a 9.74% increase in value and a net change of 38.7. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹397.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in JUNIPER HOTELS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 502648, and the closing price was 397.3.

