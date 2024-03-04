JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 479.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.85 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at ₹491.05 and closed at ₹479.6. The high for the day was ₹501.1 while the low was ₹480. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,788.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹501.1 and ₹361.2 respectively. The BSE saw a volume of 43,812 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:07:22 AM IST
JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹479.6 on last trading day
On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels on the BSE had a trading volume of 43,812 shares with a closing price of ₹479.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!