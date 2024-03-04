Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 479.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.85 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at 491.05 and closed at 479.6. The high for the day was 501.1 while the low was 480. The market capitalization stood at 10,788.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 501.1 and 361.2 respectively. The BSE saw a volume of 43,812 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹479.6 on last trading day

On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels on the BSE had a trading volume of 43,812 shares with a closing price of 479.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!