JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS stock plummets in trading today

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -6.04 %. The stock closed at 484.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.55 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at ₹480.35 and closed at ₹484.85. The high for the day was ₹480.35 and the low was ₹439.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,136.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹501.1 and the low was ₹361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 118,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:02:19 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:04:15 AM IST
