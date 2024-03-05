Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -6.04 %. The stock closed at 484.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.55 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at 480.35 and closed at 484.85. The high for the day was 480.35 and the low was 439.1. The market capitalization stood at 10,136.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 501.1 and the low was 361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 118,047 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02:19 AM IST

JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today :JUNIPER HOTELS trading at ₹455.55, down -6.04% from yesterday's ₹484.85

Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at 455.55, showing a decrease of -6.04% with a net change of -29.3 points. This indicates a recent decline in the stock's value.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04:15 AM IST

JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹484.85 on last trading day

On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels BSE had a trading volume of 118,047 shares with a closing price of 484.85.

