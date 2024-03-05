JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS stock plummets in trading today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at ₹480.35 and closed at ₹484.85. The high for the day was ₹480.35 and the low was ₹439.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,136.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹501.1 and the low was ₹361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 118,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at ₹455.55, showing a decrease of -6.04% with a net change of -29.3 points. This indicates a recent decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels BSE had a trading volume of 118,047 shares with a closing price of ₹484.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!