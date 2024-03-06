JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS Stocks Drop in Trading Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at ₹451.55 and closed at ₹459.45. The high for the day was ₹466.45, while the low was ₹423.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹9876.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹480.35 and a 52-week low of ₹361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72502 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at ₹417.15, experiencing a 6.06% decrease in value with a net change of -26.9.
The current data for JUNIPER HOTELS stock shows that the price is ₹443.9 with a percent change of -3.38% and a net change of -15.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels BSE had a volume of 72502 shares traded with a closing price of ₹459.45.
