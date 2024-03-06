Hello User
JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS Stocks Drop in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -6.06 %. The stock closed at 444.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.15 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the stock opened at 451.55 and closed at 459.45. The high for the day was 466.45, while the low was 423.7. The market capitalization stood at 9876.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 480.35 and a 52-week low of 361.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

