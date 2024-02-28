Hello User
JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 10.36 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.3 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : Juniper Hotels' stock opened at 361.2 and closed at 360 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 397.3 and the low was 361.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 1275349 shares. The 52-week high and low were not provided in the data. 

The share price of Juniper Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Today, the Juniper Hotels share price opened at 361.20 apiece, which is a 0.33% increase from the issue price.

 

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 11:19 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Juniper Hotels ORD stock reached a low of 361.2 and a high of 397.3 on the current day.

28 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price NSE Live :JUNIPER HOTELS trading at ₹397.3, up 10.36% from yesterday's ₹360

Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at 397.3 with a percent change of 10.36 and a net change of 37.3. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may be optimistic about Juniper Hotels' performance and future prospects.

28 Feb 2024, 10:34 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services313.9-4.5-1.41348.0204.65199429.59
Mankind Pharma2070.9-26.65-1.272297.01240.7582957.86
28 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹360 on last trading day

On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels had a trading volume of 1,275,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 360.

