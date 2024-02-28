JUNIPER HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : JUNIPER HOTELS Sees Positive Trading Day

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : Juniper Hotels' stock opened at ₹361.2 and closed at ₹360 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹397.3 and the low was ₹361.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 1275349 shares. The 52-week high and low were not provided in the data.
The share price of Juniper Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Today, the Juniper Hotels share price opened at ₹361.20 apiece, which is a 0.33% increase from the issue price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Juniper Hotels ORD stock reached a low of ₹361.2 and a high of ₹397.3 on the current day.
Juniper Hotels stock is currently priced at ₹397.3 with a percent change of 10.36 and a net change of 37.3. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may be optimistic about Juniper Hotels' performance and future prospects.
On the last day of June, Juniper Hotels had a trading volume of 1,275,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹360.
