JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JUNIPER HOTELS stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 10.36 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.3 per share. Investors should monitor JUNIPER HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JUNIPER HOTELS Stock Price Today

JUNIPER HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Juniper Hotels in June, the open price was 361.2 and the close price was 360. The high for the day was 397.3, and the low was 361.2. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores, with a BSE volume of 1,906,912 shares traded. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST JUNIPER HOTELS share price Live :JUNIPER HOTELS closed at ₹360 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in June, Juniper Hotels had a trading volume of 1,906,912 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Juniper Hotels stock was 360.

