Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Stock Plummets

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals opened at ₹1103.05 and closed at ₹1113.2. The stock had a high of ₹1131.75 and a low of ₹1103.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7312.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1143.45 and its 52-week low is ₹960. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 10717 shares.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock is ₹1103.05 and the high price is ₹1131.75.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trading at ₹1112.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1113.2
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock is currently priced at ₹1112.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock's price.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|557.8
|-2.3
|-0.41
|611.0
|396.05
|8832.84
|Kfin Technologies
|468.85
|-4.95
|-1.04
|493.0
|271.05
|7934.29
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1112.65
|-0.55
|-0.05
|1143.45
|960.0
|7295.2
|Avalon Technologies
|566.9
|-14.25
|-2.45
|731.95
|347.3
|3896.2650000000003
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|240.4
|0.75
|0.31
|258.85
|227.4
|480.8
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price NSE Live :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trading at ₹1113.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1113.2
The current data of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock shows that the stock price is ₹1113.9. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing steadily with a slight upward trend.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Live :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals closed at ₹1113.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals was 10,717 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1113.2.
