Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1113.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals opened at 1103.05 and closed at 1113.2. The stock had a high of 1131.75 and a low of 1103.05. The market capitalization of the company is 7312.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1143.45 and its 52-week low is 960. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 10717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST

The current day's low price for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock is 1103.05 and the high price is 1131.75.

05 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock is currently priced at 1112.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock's price.

05 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank557.8-2.3-0.41611.0396.058832.84
Kfin Technologies468.85-4.95-1.04493.0271.057934.29
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1112.65-0.55-0.051143.45960.07295.2
Avalon Technologies566.9-14.25-2.45731.95347.33896.2650000000003
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)240.40.750.31258.85227.4480.8
05 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST

The current day's low price for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock is 1103.05, while the high price is 1131.75.

05 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST

The current data of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock shows that the stock price is 1113.9. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

05 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank557.15-2.95-0.53611.0396.058822.55
Kfin Technologies468.5-5.3-1.12493.0271.057928.36
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1111.0-2.2-0.21143.45960.07284.38
Avalon Technologies571.05-10.1-1.74731.95347.33896.2650000000003
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)239.0-0.65-0.27258.85227.4478.0
05 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST

On the last day, the BSE volume for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals was 10,717 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1113.2.

