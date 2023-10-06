Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Shares Surge in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals opened at ₹1103.05 and closed at ₹1113.2. The high for the day was ₹1138.85, while the low was ₹1103.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹7367.0 crores. The 52-week high for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1143.45, and the 52-week low is ₹960. The BSE volume for the day was 23,898 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock shows that the price is ₹1123.6. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.4, which means that the stock has gained 10.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals had a BSE volume of 23,898 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1113.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!