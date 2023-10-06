Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 1113.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals opened at 1103.05 and closed at 1113.2. The high for the day was 1138.85, while the low was 1103.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 7367.0 crores. The 52-week high for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is 1143.45, and the 52-week low is 960. The BSE volume for the day was 23,898 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trading at ₹1123.6, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1113.2

The current data for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock shows that the price is 1123.6. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.4, which means that the stock has gained 10.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

06 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Live :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals closed at ₹1113.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals had a BSE volume of 23,898 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1113.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.