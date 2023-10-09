Hello User
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Stock Plummets

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 1154.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals was 1125, and the close price was 1123.4. The stock had a high of 1164 and a low of 1123.4. The market capitalization of the company was 7568.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 1164, and the 52-week low was 960. The BSE volume for the day was 4555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price NSE Live :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trading at ₹1134.5, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1154.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is 1134.5. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, suggesting a decrease of 19.8 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Today :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trading at ₹1154.3, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹1123.4

The current data for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock shows that the price is 1154.3, with a percent change of 2.75 and a net change of 30.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jupiter Life Line Hospitals share price Live :Jupiter Life Line Hospitals closed at ₹1123.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals was 4555 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1123.4.

