Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 317 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

The last day of Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of 319.05 and a close price of 317. The high for the day was 322, while the low was 306.7. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is currently 12,483.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, while the 52-week low is 71.05. On the BSE, a total of 112,559 shares of Jupiter Wagons were traded on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹312.5, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹317

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 312.5. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a decline of 4.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons has experienced a decrease in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹317 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 112,559. The closing price for the stock was 317.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.