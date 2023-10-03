Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

Jupiter Wagons had an open price of ₹349.95 and a close price of ₹333.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹350 and a low of ₹321.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,085.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 173,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.