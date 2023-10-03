Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 333.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons had an open price of 349.95 and a close price of 333.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 350 and a low of 321.45. The market capitalization of the company is 13,085.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 173,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹333.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 173,489 shares and the closing price was 333.45.

