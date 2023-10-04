Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -4.12 %. The stock closed at 327.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 327 and closed at 327.55. The stock had a high of 327 and a low of 312.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,545.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 412.5 and 66.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 188,204 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹314.05, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹327.55

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 314.05. There has been a percent change of -4.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.5, which means the stock has decreased by 13.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹327.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons had a BSE volume of 188,204 shares. The closing price for the stock was 327.55.

