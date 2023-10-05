Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 314.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons opened at a price of 308.2 and closed at 314.05. The stock reached a high of 322 and a low of 308.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 12,703.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 173,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹314.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons recorded a volume of 173,120 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 314.05.

