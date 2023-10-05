Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Jupiter Wagons opened at a price of ₹308.2 and closed at ₹314.05. The stock reached a high of ₹322 and a low of ₹308.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,703.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 173,120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹314.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons recorded a volume of 173,120 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹314.05.