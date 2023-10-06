Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 318.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 322.95 and closed at 318.25. The stock had a high of 326 and a low of 312.2. Its market capitalization is 12,507.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 412.5 and 69.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹313.1, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹318.25

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 313.1. There has been a percent change of -1.62, which means that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -5.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹318.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons BSE experienced a trading volume of 42,845 shares. The closing price for the day was 318.25.

