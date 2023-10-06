Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹322.95 and closed at ₹318.25. The stock had a high of ₹326 and a low of ₹312.2. Its market capitalization is ₹12,507.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹412.5 and ₹69.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,845 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹313.1. There has been a percent change of -1.62, which means that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -5.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹5.15.
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons BSE experienced a trading volume of 42,845 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹318.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!