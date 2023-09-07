Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Struggles with Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 399.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 403.25 and closed at 399.7. The stock reached a high of 404.8 and a low of 393. The market capitalization of the company is 15,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 52,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹385, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹399.7

Jupiter Wagons stock currently has a price of 385. It has experienced a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.7, suggesting a decline of 14.7 in the stock's price.

07 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR410.653.50.86440.0189.5157272.68
Ashok Leyland183.10.950.52191.45133.153760.49
Jupiter Wagons384.0-15.7-3.93412.566.914877.98
Varroc Engineering436.318.34.38437.5239.86666.07
Force Motors3633.25173.05.03655.01085.24788.62
07 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹399.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a volume of 52,076 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 399.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.