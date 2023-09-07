Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Struggles with Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹403.25 and closed at ₹399.7. The stock reached a high of ₹404.8 and a low of ₹393. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 52,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.