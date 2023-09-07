Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Struggles with Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹403.25 and closed at ₹399.7. The stock reached a high of ₹404.8 and a low of ₹393. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 52,073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons stock currently has a price of ₹385. It has experienced a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.7, suggesting a decline of ₹14.7 in the stock's price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|410.65
|3.5
|0.86
|440.0
|189.5
|157272.68
|Ashok Leyland
|183.1
|0.95
|0.52
|191.45
|133.1
|53760.49
|Jupiter Wagons
|384.0
|-15.7
|-3.93
|412.5
|66.9
|14877.98
|Varroc Engineering
|436.3
|18.3
|4.38
|437.5
|239.8
|6666.07
|Force Motors
|3633.25
|173.0
|5.0
|3655.0
|1085.2
|4788.62
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a volume of 52,076 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹399.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!