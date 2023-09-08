comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:05:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 582.3 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.6 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 381 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter WagonsPremium
Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 403.25 and closed at 399.7. The highest price for the day was 404.8, while the lowest price was 379.75. The market capitalization of the company is 15,220.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, and the 52-week low is 66.9. The stock had a trading volume of 178,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:10:31 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹390.1, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹381

Based on the current data of Jupiter Wagons stock, the price is 390.1 with a percent change of 2.39. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.39% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change is 9.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.1 points during the trading period.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:46:26 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹391.15, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹381

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 391.15. There has been a percent change of 2.66, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37:45 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.08%
3 Months169.35%
6 Months283.9%
YTD315.47%
1 Year357.04%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:04:38 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹381, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹399.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 381. There has been a percent change of -4.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.7, indicating a decrease of 18.7 in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 08:16:26 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹399.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a volume of 178,791 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 399.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App