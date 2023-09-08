Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at ₹403.25 and closed at ₹399.7. The highest price for the day was ₹404.8, while the lowest price was ₹379.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,220.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The stock had a trading volume of 178,791 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of Jupiter Wagons stock, the price is ₹390.1 with a percent change of 2.39. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.39% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change is 9.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.1 points during the trading period.
Click here for Jupiter Wagons Profit Loss
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹391.15. There has been a percent change of 2.66, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.08%
|3 Months
|169.35%
|6 Months
|283.9%
|YTD
|315.47%
|1 Year
|357.04%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹381. There has been a percent change of -4.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.7, indicating a decrease of ₹18.7 in the stock price.
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a volume of 178,791 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹399.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!