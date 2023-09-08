Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at ₹403.25 and closed at ₹399.7. The highest price for the day was ₹404.8, while the lowest price was ₹379.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,220.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The stock had a trading volume of 178,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.