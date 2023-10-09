Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 314.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 314.05 and closed at 313.1. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 322.35, while the lowest price was 310.5. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is currently at 12,555.88 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 412.5 and a low of 69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 37,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹302.55, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹314.3

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that its price is 302.55 with a percent change of -3.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.74% from its previous value. The net change is -11.75, indicating that the stock has decreased by 11.75 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹298.6, down -5% from yesterday's ₹314.3

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 298.6, which represents a decrease of 5% from the previous day's closing price. The net change is -15.7, indicating a decrease of 15.7 from the previous day's closing price. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹313.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a BSE volume of 37,237 shares and closed at a price of 313.1.

