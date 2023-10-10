Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 314.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 298.6 and closed at 314.3. The stock reached a high of 306.15 and a low of 298.6. The market capitalization of the company is 11,928.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 157,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹314.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 157,038. The closing price for the stock was 314.3.

