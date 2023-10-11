Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 297.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had an open price of 301.7 and a close price of 298.6. The stock had a high of 305.95 and a low of 295. The market capitalization of the company is 11,876.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹299.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹297.3

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 299.85, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and has gone up by 2.55 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹298.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons on the BSE had a trading volume of 131,745 shares with a closing price of 298.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.