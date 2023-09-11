Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 381 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 384.05 and closed at 381. The stock had a high of 396 and a low of 370. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 15,040.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹381 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 118,698. The closing price of the shares was 381.

