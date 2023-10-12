Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 297.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons opened at 299.05 and closed at 297.3. The stock reached a high of 312.15 and a low of 299.05. The market capitalization of the company is 12,469.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 66,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹297.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a BSE volume of 66,257 shares with a closing price of 297.3.

