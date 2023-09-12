Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 376.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 393.05 and closed at 376.5. The stock had a high of 394 and a low of 371. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 14,938.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹373.95, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹376.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 373.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.68% in percentage change and a net change of -2.55.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹376.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 161,428. The closing price for the shares was 376.5.

