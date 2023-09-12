Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹393.05 and closed at ₹376.5. The stock had a high of ₹394 and a low of ₹371. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹14,938.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,428 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹373.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.68% in percentage change and a net change of -2.55.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 161,428. The closing price for the shares was ₹376.5.
