Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹393.05 and closed at ₹376.5. The stock had a high of ₹394 and a low of ₹371. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹14,938.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.