Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons soars with positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of Jupiter Wagons was ₹327.75 and the close price was ₹312.15. The stock reached a high of ₹327.75 and a low of ₹313.7. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,675.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 535,107 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹317.3 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has seen a net increase of 5.15 points.
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a trading volume of 535,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹312.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!