Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 312.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, the open price of Jupiter Wagons was 327.75 and the close price was 312.15. The stock reached a high of 327.75 and a low of 313.7. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 12,675.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the day was 535,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹317.3, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 317.3 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has seen a net increase of 5.15 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹312.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a trading volume of 535,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 312.15.

