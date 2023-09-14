Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Faces Bearish Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 355.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the BSE, had an open price of 340.8 and a close price of 355.3 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 350 and a low of 337.55. The market capitalization of the company is 13,492.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, while the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹337.75, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹355.3

Based on the current data of Jupiter Wagons stock, the price is 337.75. There has been a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -17.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹355.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons BSE had a trading volume of 410,093 shares, with a closing price of 355.3.

