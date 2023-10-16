comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's 312.15
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹312.15

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 312.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter WagonsPremium
Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons had an open price of 316.95 and closed at 317.30 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 322.95 and a low of 308.75. The market capitalization of the company is 12,469.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.50 and the 52-week low is 69.50. The BSE volume for the stock was 82,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:37:21 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹312.15

Jupiter Wagons stock closed today at 304.75, which is a decrease of 2.37% from yesterday's closing price of 312.15. The net change in the stock price is -7.4.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33:44 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was 303.1, while the high price reached 314.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:49 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52 week high price is 411.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10:08 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹305.4, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 305.4, which represents a percent change of -2.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -6.75, indicating a decrease of 6.75. Overall, this data suggests that Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24:22 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹306.75, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 306.75. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, indicating a decrease of 5.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17:16 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Jupiter Wagons stock today is 303.1, while the high price is 314.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:55:42 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹305.15, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 305.15. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7, which means that the stock has decreased by 7. Overall, the stock price has decreased, suggesting a negative trend for Jupiter Wagons.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:06 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jupiter Wagons reached a low of 303.1 and a high of 314.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:10 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹305.05, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹312.15

Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.27 and a net change of -7.1. The stock is currently priced at 305.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:54 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jupiter Wagons reached a low of 305.7 and a high of 314.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:23:27 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.3, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 308.3. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:58:21 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹312.15

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 308.75, representing a decrease of 1.09% or a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13:33 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹311, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 311, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 1.15.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:01 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

Jupiter Wagons stock reached a low price of 305.7 and a high price of 314.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23:18 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹310, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹312.15

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 310, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23:03 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 305.7 and the high price is 314.95.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:33 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43:57 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹311.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹312.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 311.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.25.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10:14 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹313.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹312.15

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 313.15 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:07:15 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹317.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a BSE volume of 82,134 shares with a closing price of 317.3.

