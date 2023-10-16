Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's 312.15

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹312.15 Jupiter Wagons stock closed today at ₹304.75, which is a decrease of 2.37% from yesterday's closing price of ₹312.15. The net change in the stock price is -7.4.

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was ₹303.1, while the high price reached ₹314.95.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52 week high price is 411.00.

