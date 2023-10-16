Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 304.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's 312.15

Jupiter Wagons had an open price of ₹316.95 and closed at ₹317.30 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹322.95 and a low of ₹308.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,469.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.50 and the 52-week low is ₹69.50. The BSE volume for the stock was 82,134 shares.
Jupiter Wagons stock closed today at ₹304.75, which is a decrease of 2.37% from yesterday's closing price of ₹312.15. The net change in the stock price is -7.4.
The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was ₹303.1, while the high price reached ₹314.95.
The 52 week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52 week high price is 411.00.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹305.4, which represents a percent change of -2.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -6.75, indicating a decrease of ₹6.75. Overall, this data suggests that Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹306.75. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, indicating a decrease of ₹5.4.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹305.15. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7. Overall, the stock price has decreased, suggesting a negative trend for Jupiter Wagons.
Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.27 and a net change of -7.1. The stock is currently priced at ₹305.05.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹308.3. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.85.
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at ₹308.75, representing a decrease of 1.09% or a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹311, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 1.15.
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at ₹310, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹311.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹0.25.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹313.15 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a BSE volume of 82,134 shares with a closing price of ₹317.3.
