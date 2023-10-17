comScore
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹308.85, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹304.75

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 304.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter WagonsPremium
Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons opened at 313.15 and closed at 312.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 314.95 and a low of 303.1. The market capitalization of the company is 12,174.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 69.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 125,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:16 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹308.85, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹304.75

Jupiter Wagons stock closed at 308.85, which is a net change of 4.1 and a percentage change of 1.35 compared to the previous day's closing price of 304.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24:24 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
Varroc Engineering486.4-8.3-1.68519.0239.87431.53
Force Motors3824.45-8.4-0.224173.951085.25039.19
17 Oct 2023, 05:35:30 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 304.75 and the high price is 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30:32 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:14:12 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.75, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 308.75. There has been a 1.31 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:33:19 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR436.75-3.65-0.83448.55190.0167268.58
Ashok Leyland176.650.450.26191.45133.151866.69
Jupiter Wagons307.953.21.05412.571.0511931.44
Varroc Engineering483.9-10.8-2.18519.0239.87393.33
Force Motors3842.09.150.244173.951085.25062.32
17 Oct 2023, 02:29:30 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.45, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 308.45. There has been a 1.21% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock has gone up by 3.7 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:18:18 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was 304.75, while the high price was 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:55:52 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.55, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 309.55. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons News

17 Oct 2023, 01:36:21 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days307.50
10 Days312.48
20 Days317.47
50 Days310.66
100 Days237.04
300 Days168.31
17 Oct 2023, 01:10:04 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today is 304.75 and the high price is 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:58 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.95, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹304.75

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 309.95. The stock has experienced a 1.71% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

17 Oct 2023, 12:56:28 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:06 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR440.70.30.07448.55190.0168781.37
Ashok Leyland177.31.10.62191.45133.152057.54
Jupiter Wagons309.34.551.49412.571.0511983.75
Varroc Engineering487.15-7.55-1.53519.0239.87442.99
Force Motors3855.022.150.584173.951085.25079.45
17 Oct 2023, 12:37:48 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 308.95, which is a 1.38% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 4.2. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22:13 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 304.75 and the high price is 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:15 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jupiter Wagons stock is 304.75 and the high price is 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02:08 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹311.25, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 311.25. There has been a 2.13% percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:35:19 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹310.15, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹304.75

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that its price is 310.15. There has been a 1.77% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:43 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 304.75, while the high price is 319.95.

17 Oct 2023, 09:55:29 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:10:23 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹308.6, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹304.75

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 308.6, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.26% and has gained 3.85 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16:06 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹312.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 125,854. The closing price for the stock was 312.15.

